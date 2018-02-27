St. Vincent and the Grenadines: Floods - DREF Operations Final Report (MDRVC003)

A. Situation Analysis

Description of the disaster

On Tuesday, 29 November 2016, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines was impacted by heavy rains, which resulted in flooding and landslides in several communities. Sandy Bay in the north-eastern area of Saint Vincent was the most severely affected community. However, the villages of Magum, Orange Hill, Overland, London, Point, Owia and Fancy in the north-east and Spring Village, Coulls Hill, Troumaca, Rose Bank, Sharpes, Fitz Hughes and Chateaubelair in the north-west of Saint Vincent were also impacted. Some people suffered losses to their subsistence crops, livestock and dwelling houses. The island’s water and sanitation systems were severely damaged. Due to these health and financial challenges and the initial trauma Source: SVGRCS from the disaster, the SVGRCS prioritized psychosocial support.

The government reported that the island’s physical infrastructure (roads and bridges) was extensively damaged. Mudflows and debris blocked many roadways and coupled with the infrastructural damage, made many communities inaccessible by road.

Flooding and landslides caused significant damage to the major pipelines that supplied the villages throughout the north-eastern quarter of Saint Vincent. Consequently, water for the area was supplied by tenders provided by the Central Water and Sewage Authority (CWSA).

The Jennings System was not operational in the aftermath of the disaster; as a consequence, the water supply in the following areas was affected: Byera, Mannings Village, Colonaire, Park Hill, South Rivers, Mt. Grenan, Diamonds Village, New Grounds, Lowmans Windward, Hadley’s Village, North Union, South Union, Cedars, Biabou, Jeffrey, Spring, Peruvian Vale, Argyle, Mt. Pleasant, Rawacou, Stubbs, Calder, Carapan and Diamond; other areas affected by water issues were the areas supplied by the Perseverance water distribution system: Mt. Young, Georgetown, Dickson, O’Briens Valley, Spring, Mt. Bentick, Langley Park, Chapmans Village, Rabacca, Orange Hill, Field 18,Tourama and Sandy Bay. The water supply was also disrupted in the North Leeward area from Coulls Hill to Richmond.

The flooding destroyed 15 houses, severely damaged 20 houses and partially damaged more than 50 houses.

Apart from the physical damage, many houses were inundated with flood water, which damaged household items. Three emergencies collective centres were opened in Sandy Bay, which housed 55 people and 66 people were located at the secondary collective centres (relatives and friends). Throughout the country, there were 79 people in emergency collective centres and 100 in secondary collective shelters at the peak of the disaster. The affected families cleaned their homes, but they lacked the necessary equipment to remove settled water and silt. Additionally, the areas around the affected houses were muddy and further rains worsened the situation. Shelter, water, sanitation and psychosocial support in particular were important priorities for the communities.