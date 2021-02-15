St. Vincent and the Grenadines: Dengue Outbreak - DREF Operation Update no. 1 (MDRVC004)

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

1. Description of the Disaster

As of 20 January 2021, there were 1,790 confirmed cases with 8 deaths, an 11% increase in the number of cases since the last published Surveillance Report in October 2020. Previously, in an official bulletin dated 20 October 2020, the Ministry of Health, Wellness, and the Environment had confirmed an increase in reported cases of Dengue infection in the country with 1,155 laboratory confirmed cases of Dengue fever recorded and six fatalities. The Hospital Services and the Community Health Services Programmes of the MOHWE continued to report increases in the number of patients presenting with symptoms consistent with Dengue fever.

Data presented on 22 October 2020 by the Surveillance Committee of MOHWE, in the Syndromic Surveillance Report for the epidemiological week 46, indicated that there were 1,617 confirmed cases across the islands. Persons within the 0-15 years age group accounted for most cases, with an attack rate of 2.6% in the 5-14 years age group.