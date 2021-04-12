St. Kitts and Nevis Pledges $1 Million in Financial and Humanitarian Support to St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Media Statement Courtesy the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis

Monday, April 12, 2021 — In a Statement issued on Saturday Afternoon, April 10th, the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris announced a pledge of EC$1 million to the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in the wake of the devastation caused by the recent series of eruptions of the La Soufriere Volcano.

The relief pledge includes financial support as well as humanitarian support through the accomodation of evacuees and the provision of security and defense force personnel to provide assistance through the Regional Security Service (RSS).

The Statement can be read in full below:

Prime Minister Dr. The Hon Timothy Harris on Humanitarian Assistance to St. Vincent and the Grenadines following the Eruption of La Soufriere Volcano

Fellow Citizens and Residents,

The Government and people of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis stand in solidarity with the Government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines during this very difficult time brought about by the volcanic eruption in that Country. St. Kitts and Nevis has always stood in strong support of our OECS Member States in their time of difficulty and need.

Today, Saturday 10 April, I have informed the Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr. the Hon Ralph Gonsalves, that the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis will provide the following assistance measures:

Financial assistance in the sum of EC$1 million to assist with the evacuation and resettling of his citizens and residents from the danger zone around the volcano; Welcome families of two or three members evacuated from the danger zone totaling not more than three hundred persons. Our Technical Team will determine the requirements for entry including Covid-19 protocols such as vaccination; Provide human resources through the Regional Security System (RSS) recruited from the Defence and the Police Forces to support humanitarian activities, provide technical support, and conduct peace keeping efforts on the ground in St. Vincent and the Grenadines; Immediately release to the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) the sum of US$20,000 towards its Special Emergency Assistance Fund in order to bring immediate relief to St. Vincent and the Grenadines and support its logistical operations; and Our National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has been tasked with coordinating the National response to the Needs List provided by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Further details will be provided by NEMA.

Our prayers are with the Government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines at this most challenging time.

I thank you.

