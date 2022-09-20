Saint Vincent & The Grenadines: Country Profile (as of May 2022)

KEY ISSUES

VOLCANIC ERUPTION

In April 2021, the La Soufrière Volcano erupted with ash and pyroclastic flows with damage to communities in both the RED and ORANGE zones on the island. Over 13,000 people were directly affected and occupied shelters in the YELLOW and GREEN zones.

Recovery remains an ongoing process with the cleaning of debris and ash fall. Extensive ash-fall and mudslides compounded by damage incurred from Hurricane Elsa in June 2021 required persons to reside in emergency shelters for extended periods of displacement. Rebuilding and rehabilitation of over 20 shelters continue. Manufacturing production and construction projects were disrupted temporarily by the ash accumulation and by disruptions to energy and water supplies. Most agricultural output and a substantial share of livestock were lost in the surrounding area of the volcano, and the estimated direct damage to infrastructure and buildings alone would exceed US $150 million (20.5 per cent of GDP).

DENGUE OUTBREAK

By 2021, 1,760 people were infected due to a dengue outbreak in 2020, which led to the death of 8 persons.7 It is believed that the noted increase in dengue cases came as a result of the containment measures for COVID-19 and the delay in medical consultations of dengue cases and possibly as a result of fear of COVID-19 in health care services by the population. Additionally, the interruption of other vector control activities due to the focus on the COVID-19 response and lockdown has been considered contributing factors.

FOOD INSECURITY AND NUTRITION

In 2021, due to the volcano, Saint Vincent faced problems that affected food security and sovereignty, the affordability, accessibility and availability of food due to the destruction of 100 per cent of vegetable crops, 90 per cent of tree crops, 75 per cent of agricultural production destroyed. 5 While the prevalence of undernourishment for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in 2019 was 5.6 per cent gradually falling from 7.9 per cent in 200510 concerns that this could change with the increasing food insecurity on the ground.