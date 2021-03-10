Saint Vincent and Martinique volcanic activity 2021

Two volcanoes in the Caribbean have shown signs of increased activity at the end of 2020 – the La Soufrière volcano on Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Mount Pelée on Martinique.

According to the Seismic Research Center at the University of the West Indies, there has been no explosive eruption at La Soufrière so far, but magma reaching the surface is forming a growing dome in the crater. The volcano is also releasing gas and steam, which has started affecting vegetation on the flanks of the volcano and within the crater. As of Jan. 21, the current volcano alert level for La Soufrière is orange. Click here for the latest updates on the La Soufrière volcano from the National Emergency Management Organization of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

In Martinique, seismologists from the Observatoire volcanologique et sismologique de Martinique (OVSM) of the Institut de Physique du Globe de Paris, France (IPGP) detected a significant increase in seismicity as of April 2019 that further increased in November 2019. Volcanic tremors and long-period earthquakes have also been recorded from seismometers on Mt. Pelée since November 2020. This seismic activity has continued since then, albeit with fluctuations. However, the OVSM IPGP has not recorded any surface activity. As of Dec. 4, 2019, the current volcano alert level for Mount Pelée is yellow. Click here for the latest updates on the Mount Pelée volcano from the IPGP.

When La Soufrière of St. Vincent last erupted in 1979 over 20,000 people were evacuated. An eruption in 1902 killed 1,565 people. Before that, the last major eruption in the region was in 1812.

The NASA Earth Applied Sciences Disasters Program has been activated to aid risk reduction efforts for a potential explosive volcanic eruption, and is closely monitoring the region. The program responded to an initial request for assistance from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) coordinated by the NASA Applied Sciences SERVIR program, and is now working directly with the USGS Volcano Disaster Assistance Program (VDAP) to identify and analyze Earth-observing data that may be helpful in preparing for a potential eruption and mitigating its impacts. The Disasters Program is also working directly with researchers from the Seismic Research Center and the IPGP, and is publishing relevant data products on the NASA Disaster Mapping Portal.

The teams have used short wave infrared data from the European Space Agency (ESA) Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellite to identify a thermal anomaly in the La Soufrière volcano (St Vincent), indicating that magma is close to the surface.

Learn more about how NASA supports risk reduction, response and recovery efforts for volcanoes.

View Products on the NASA Disasters Mapping Portal