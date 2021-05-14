St. Vincent & Grenadines
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines – Volcanic Eruptions, Fact Sheet #1 Fiscal Year (FY) 2021
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
110,600 Estimated Population of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines GoSVG – May 2021
23,445 Estimated Total Population Evacuated From High-Risk Areas CDEMA – May 9, 2021
4,417 Estimated Number of People Remaining in Official Evacuation Sites CDEMA – May 9, 2021
18,927 Estimated Number of People Sheltering in Communities CDEMA – May 9, 2021
A series of explosive eruptions from La Soufrière Volcano spreads volcanic ash across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, disrupting livelihoods and potable water supply and generating public health risks.
Early warning systems enable the timely evacuation of 23,000 people with no volcanorelated deaths reported to date. The GoSVG determines that people may return safely to some areas of Saint Vincent.
USAID/BHA provides an additional $3.8 million in FY 2021 funding to support the humanitarian response, bolstering delivery of food, health, logistics, and WASH assistance and bringing total USAID/BHA contributions to nearly $4.7 million to date.