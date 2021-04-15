Saint Vincent and the Grenadines - Volcanic eruption update (UN OCHA, COGIC, Copernicus EMS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 April 2021)

Evacuations are ongoing on Saint Vincent Island, following the continuous volcanic activity of La Soufrière volcano. Pyroclastic flows have been observed, moving towards the Rabacca River on the east coast of the island. According to UN OCHA, 4,021 individuals have been evacuated to 89 shelters, whilst 2,045 people have sought shelter with family and friends. All traffic air was interrupted and only maritime connections are possible. Four of the eight seismic stations were lost, and new seismic stations will be installed when it is safe, as reported by UN OCHA. According to media, ashfall from the eruptions has been reported in southern Saint Lucia, Grenada, and Barbados. The European Commission’s Copernicus Emergency Management Service was activated (EMSR509) on 9 April to support the damage assessment and three maps have been produced so far.