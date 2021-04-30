Saint Vincent and the Grenadines - Volcanic eruption update (NEMO, CDEMA, Meteo St. Vincent, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 April 2021)

Heavy rainfall has been reported across Saint Vincent Island, causing lahars (mud and debris flow), compounding the situation in areas already affected by the eruptions of La Soufriere volcano (northern Saint Vincent). According to media reports, several lahar flows were recorded on all flanks of the volcano, resulting in damage to a number of houses and road infrastructure. In addition, flooding has been reported across Kingstown Capital City (southern Saint Vincent). According to the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), a total of 13,303 persons have been displaced to public or private shelters due to volcanic activity, as of 26 April. The volcano continues to be at alert level Red. The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) has issued alerts for flooding and landslides in several areas on mainland Saint Vincent. Light to locally moderate rainfall could affect the island on 30 April - 1 May.