Saint Vincent and the Grenadines - Volcanic eruption update (DG ECHO, GDACS, NEMO, Copernicus EMS) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 April 2021)

Seismic activity at La Soufrière volcano continued over the past 24 hours, following the explosive phase of 18 April. In addition, lahar and rockfalls have been recorded across the south-eastern side of the volcano.

According to the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), the emergency operations are still ongoing and 6,592 displaced people have been evacuated in 85 public shelters and 6,711 people are hosted in private buildings.

The authorities maintain the alert level of the volcano at red.