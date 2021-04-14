Saint Vincent and the Grenadines - Volcanic eruption update (DG ECHO, NEMO, Copernicus EMS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 April 2021)

The explosive activity of La Soufriere volcano has been continuing for the past 24 hours and the alert level stands at red. According to the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), pyroclastic flows have been reported through the eastern flank of the volcano.

The emergency operations are still ongoing and 3,880 people have been evacuated in 87 public shelters. In addition, 2,000 displaced people are hosted in private accommodations.

The National Emergency Operations Centre continues to be fully functional.