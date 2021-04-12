St. Vincent & Grenadines
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines - Volcanic eruption (GDCAS, NEMO, UN OCHA, UNICEF, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 April 2021)
- La Soufrière volcano on Saint Vincent Island continues its activity which started on 9 April. Episodes of tremor associated with periods of explosive activity or enhanced venting of the volcano have been recorded as of 11 April. Ash fall was reported over most parts of Saint Vincent and in neighbouring islands of the Grenadines, Barbados and Saint Lucia.
- According to the UN OCHA and media reports, approximately 16,000 -- 20,000 people are likely to be displaced, approximately 30 villages evacuated and 85 shelters had been activated in Saint Vincent. A massive power outage, following an explosive event, occurred on the island on 11 April.
- Approximately 137 active COVID-19 cases have been notified, vaccinations are underway for evacuees. Health Care Facilities in the red and orange zones have been evacuated.
- Furthermore, airports in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines were temporarily closed. According to the Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre (VAAC), the aviation colour stands red.
- The European Commission's Copernicus Emergency Management Service was activated on 9 April to provide satellite maps (EMSR 509).