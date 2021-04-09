St. Vincent & Grenadines
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines - Volcanic activity (NEMO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 April 2021)
- There has been increased steam and gas emissions from La Soufrière volcano, 21 km north of Kingstown (northern Saint Vincent Island) over the last 24 hours.
- According to the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), evacuation orders have been issued for villages in northern Saint Vincent Island. Safe areas assigned include the Grenadine islands and locations on Saint Vincent from North Union to Kingstown on the windward side, and Barrouallie to Kingstown on the leeward side.
- The Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre (VAAC) reported that the alert level has increased from orange to red.