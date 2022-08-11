Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to Strengthen its Health System Resilience with World Bank Support

WASHINGTON, August 10, 2022 –The World Bank approved a $ 51 million credit to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to modernize hospital services and build a more resilient and sustainable health infrastructure and system, including the construction of a new acute care hospital and health sector reform. The project will benefit over 110,900 residents and about 350,000 tourists that visit the island each year.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, comprised of 32 small islands and cays, is vulnerable to natural disasters and extreme weather events that destroy health care infrastructure and service facilities and affect the entire population. The COVID-19 pandemic, and related outbreaks, such as increasing cases of dengue, hurricanes, and other climate-natural disasters, are disrupting the health system and worsening the economic and social conditions.

The project will support the country in strengthening the health sector to respond effectively to disease outbreaks, climate change, and natural disaster effects and help reduce the increasing burden of chronic diseases. Through this project, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines will reinforce the health system’s adaptive capacity to create a safe, resilient, and transparent environment for sustained health service delivery and improved hospital performance.

“We are excited to support the people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines with this project that blends much-needed health sector infrastructure investment with system reform. This project will play a catalytic role in modernizing hospital services for generations to come while leveraging primary care and transforming the health system. This investment will provide accessible, high-quality hospital services to the population and reduce the need for costly overseas care,” said Michele Gragnolati, World Bank Practice Manager for Health, Nutrition, and Population for Latin America and the Caribbean.

Additionally, the new hospital will incorporate a climate-resilient structure to ensure continuity of operations during climate events. It will also consider measures for lightning strikes, high-speed winds from hurricanes, and energy and water management. The design of the hospital also includes energy efficiency measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and standardization of building materials, use of renewable sources of energy, and energy-saving approaches for lighting.

The $ 51 million credit comes from the International Development Association* (IDA), with a grace period of 10 years and a maturity of 40 years.

*The World Bank’s International Development Association (IDA), established in 1960, helps the world’s poorest countries by providing grants and low to zero-interest loans for projects and programs that boost economic growth, reduce poverty, and improve poor people’s lives. IDA is one of the largest sources of assistance for the world’s 74 poorest countries, 39 of which are in Africa. Resources from IDA bring positive change to the 1.3 billion people who live in IDA countries. Since 1960, IDA has provided $458 billion to 114 countries. Annual commitments have averaged about $29 billion over the last three years (FY19-FY21), with about 70 percent going to Africa. Learn more online: IDA.worldbank.org. #IDAworks

