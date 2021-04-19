Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and surrounding countries: La Soufrière Volcanic Eruption (MDRVC005)

This Emergency Appeal seeks a total of 2 million Swiss francs CHF on a preliminary basis to enable the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to support the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Red Cross (SVGRC), Barbados Red Cross Society (BRCS), Saint Lucia Red Cross (SLRC), and Grenada Red Cross Society (GRCS) to deliver assistance and support for 18 months to 5,400 people affected by the La Soufrière volcanic eruption. The operation will focus on the following areas: Shelter and Essential Household Items (EHI), Livelihood & Basic Needs, Health and Psychosocial support (PSS), Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), Protection, Gender & Inclusion (PGI), Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR). These areas will be supported and enhanced by the following enabling actions: Strengthening National Societies, influencing others as strategic partners and Strengthening Coordination and Accountability.

A. EVENTS TO DATE

29 December 2020: The volcano La Soufrière in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) shows sign of activity, including eruptions, formation of a volcanic dome, changes to the crater lake and seismic activity. The SVGRC engaged in preparedness activities together with NEMO.

8 April 2021: Volcanic activity increases. The SVG Prime Minister declares a Red alert and orders evacuation of the surrounding areas.

9 April 2021: The volcano La Soufrière erupts explosively, releasing an ash plume 10km into the sky, displacing some 16,000 residents in the red and orange zones.

10 April 2021: National Society activated the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), and volunteers were alerted

11 April 2021: Multiple eruptions occur from the early morning into the afternoon. SVGRC assisted in evacuations under the leadership and instructions of government agencies and support is provided in assisting persons in shelters

12 April 2021: CHF 266,000 is allocated from the IFRC’s Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) to provide 2,100 people with direct assistance (MDRVC005).

13 April 2021: IFRC Surge Capacity is deployed to SVG, including rapid response personnel (Disaster Manager, Finance) and Head of the Country Cluster Delegation. 18 April 2021: IFRC launches an Emergency Appeal for CHF 2 million to support 5,400 people for 18 months