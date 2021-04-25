Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Agriculture Minister Issues Food Security Alert

Sunday, April 25, 2021 — San José, Costa Rica – ****The catastrophic situation in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, which suffered a series of volcanic eruptions this month that left the country in a state of emergency, is affecting the availability and affordability of food, said the Minister of Agriculture of the Eastern Caribbean nation, Saboto Caesar, who calculated the local agricultural losses at more than 150 million dollars.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines was affected by massive ash fall after the eruption of the La Soufrière volcano, the first since April 1979, which caused earthquakes and forced the displacement of some 20,000 people. This catastrophe has driven the country into a humanitarian crisis, according to reports presented by staff of the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) in the Caribbean nation, the United Nations (UN) and local authorities.