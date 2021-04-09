ODPM coordinates disaster relief supplies to St. Vincent and the Grenadines

The Ministry of National Security is coordinating efforts to render support to St Vincent and the Grenadines in light of the eruption of the La Soufriere Volcano. Through coordinated efforts between the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) and the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force (TTDF) assisted with relief supplies to the Government and the People of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This morning, a C26 aircraft from the Regional Security System (RSS) took on board 75 sleeping cots at the Trinidad and Tobago Air Guard’s Ulric Cross Air Station (UCAS), Piarco. This afternoon another flight is scheduled to return to collect 225 additional sleeping cots, all of which will be delivered to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The ODPM’s National Emergency Operations Centre remains on high alert to support the efforts of the CDEMA, and St Vincent’s National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO).