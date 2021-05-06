OACPS stands in solidarity with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and the affected Caribbean islands

STATEMENT BY H.E. GEORGES REBELO PINTO CHIKOTI, SECRETARY-GENERAL OF THE OACPS ON THE VOLCANIC ERUPTIONS IN SAINT VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES

Brussels, 30 April 2021/OACPS: The Secretary-General of the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS), H.E. Mr. Georges Rebelo Pinto Chikoti, having been apprised of the damage and losses caused as a result of ongoing eruptions of the La Soufrière Volcano in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, from 8 April 2021, expresses his most sincere and profound regrets for the thousands of displaced persons and affected livelihoods, and conveys his steadfast support to the Government and people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The OACPS stands in solidarity with affected communities, and acknowledges with appreciation, the proactive early warning action of the Caribbean Disaster Emergency and Management Agency (CDEMA), which has significantly prevented the loss of lives. The OACPS calls for urgent action by disaster, emergency and humanitarian agencies, regional and international organisations to support the ongoing response efforts of the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, by providing logistical and financial assistance.

In collaboration with the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the OACPS has launched an appeal to its international partners for assistance, including emergency supplies and has also invited the Members of the OACPS to share, where possible, financial and technical assistance to help address the immediate short term needs of those affected by the volcanic eruptions, as well as the longer term responsibility of recovery. Anyone willing to contribute, is encouraged to contact info@acp.int for further information.

The Secretary-General acknowledges and applauds the quick and early actions of the neighbouring States of Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, British Virgin Islands, Grenada, Saint Lucia, and Saint Kitts and Nevis, to provide emergency shelter to some of the displaced persons during this period of crisis, and reiterates the OACPS’ commitment to assisting Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.