NPC, BNOCL & BNTCL Donate To St. Vincent

As part of the 40th anniversary celebrations of the National Petroleum Corporation, staff donated 125 cases of water in support of the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, who continue to feel the effects of La Soufriere volcano.

The donation took place today at the Barbados Coast Guard HMBS Pelican, Mighty Grynner Highway, St. Michael headquarters.

In handing over the cases of water, Marketing and Public Relations Officer at the Barbados National Oil Company Limited, (BNOCL) Samantha Hazlewood-Ermay, said: “As we celebrate our 40th anniversary, the staff took the opportunity to rally around St. Vincent to donate and it was only fitting to give back to those in need, since anything can happen to us.”

The Barbados Coast Guard will transport the items to the Lions Club South of St. Vincent, who will distribute to the various shelters.

Also on hand for the donation were National Petroleum Corporation (NPC) staff members Euclid Forde, Noel King, Shaddia Williams, Ronaldo Niles and Adrian Parris.

Meanwhile, the energy group of Barbados National Terminal Company Limited (BNTCL) and BNOCL started a basic needs drive to support the Vincentians.

Staff members donated soap, toothpaste, pampers, sanitary items, wipes, food and other basic needs items to the Lions Club South of St. Vincent.

These items were handed over in a separate presentation ceremony today to the Barbados Coast Guard and witnessed by BNOCL staffers, who were delighted to be a part of this humanitarian effort.

Mrs. Hazlewood-Ermay thanked the group of companies for “rallying to the call at short notice”.