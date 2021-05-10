Latin America & The Caribbean Weekly Situation Update (3-9 May 2021), as of 10 May 2021

KEY FIGURES

873.8K NEW COVID-19 CASES IN LATIN AMERICA & THE CARIBBEAN FROM 3-9 MAY 2021

121.8M COVID-19 VACCINE DOSES ADMINISTERED IN LATIN AMERICA & THE CARIBBEAN

REGIONAL

PAHO continues to warn of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths of younger people as a key driver of the current surge in cases in the Americas, noting that mortality rates in Brazil have doubled among those younger than 39 and hospitalizations rising by 70 per cent in Chile for the same demographic. While healthy young people have a higher likelihood of survival, their hospital stays are generally longer, a consequence PAHO says will require countries to be prepared for increasing demand.

If the current rate of infections persists, PAHO expects that countries in the region will need to maintain or even increase intensive care unit (ICU) bed capacity over the next three months and hire and train additional health workers and specialized personnel.

MEXICO

Health authorities in the north-central San Luis Potosí state are confirming the first reported case of the B.1.617 SARS-CoV-2 variant from India in Mexico, with the patient in question possibly contracting the virus from someone who had been in the United States.

B.1.617 is believed to be largely responsible for the globally alarming surge in cases and deaths currently overwhelming India, who have reported unprecedented single-day counts as high as 402,100 cases and 3,600 deaths since the beginning of May.

The discovery comes just as Mexico, home to the world’s fourth-highest death toll of 218,900 deaths behind India’s third-highest toll of 247,800, continues to report a steady decline in new cases after witnessing record single-day highs January 2021 of 22,300 cases and 1,300 deaths.

ECUADOR

Ecuador has ramped up their COVID-19 vaccine roll-out in recent weeks, administering half of their 1.14 million doses in a three-week period since 17 April for an overall rate of 6.47 doses administered per every 100 people. The Government is pushing to scale up supply even further, signing agreements with Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Sputnik-Gamaleya for more shipments. Ecuador has so far secured, or negotiated agreements to secure, 20 million vaccine doses, with Ecuador expecting to reach a total of 5.3 million doses by the end of the first half of 2021 and the remaining 14.7 million scheduled for the end of 2021.