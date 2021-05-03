Latin America & The Caribbean Weekly Situation Update (26 April-2 May 2021), as of 3 May 2021

KEY FIGURES

917.1K NEW COVID-19 CASES IN LATIN AMERICA & THE CARIBBEAN FROM 26 APRIL - 2 MAY 2021

100.8M COVID-19 VACCINE DOSES ADMINISTERED IN LATIN AMERICA & THE CARIBBEAN

LATIN AMERICA & THE CARIBBEAN: COVID-19

According to PAHO, cases and deaths in countries and territories such as Anguilla, Argentina, Bahamas, Bolivia,

Guadeloupe, Martinique, Peru, Uruguay and nearly all of Central America continue to climb, with about 1 in 4 COVID-19 deaths reported globally during the previous week reported in the Americas.

PAHO additionally cites the corresponding increase in hospitalizations to younger COVID-19 patients over longer periods, thus requiring more use of oxygen, medication and personal protective equipment. These trends have prompted renewed curfews and stay-at-home orders.

PAHO warns that routine doses against other vaccine-preventable diseases have fallen behind, citing that nearly 500,000 children missed shots for diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis while more than 300,000 missed their measles vaccination.