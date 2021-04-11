La Soufrière Volcano Update, 11/04/21

In the last twelve hours episodes of tremor normally lasting up to 20 minutes have continued to be recorded.

The intervals between the tremors have been between 1.5 to 3 hours.

Based on visual observations and satellite imagery, the intervals are associated with periods of explosive activity or enhanced venting.

Thunder and lightning were experienced during these periods.

Heavy ash fall was observed at the Belmont Observatory throughout the night.

Ashfall was also reported to have occurred in most areas of the island overnight and in neighbouring islands: the Grenadines, Barbados and Saint Lucia.