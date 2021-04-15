St. Vincent & Grenadines + 1 more
Korea to Provide US$100,000 in Humanitarian Assistance to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Affected by Eruption of La Soufriere Volcano
The government of the Republic of Korea will provide US$100,000 in humanitarian assistance to support Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ response efforts to the devastation caused by the eruption of the La Soufrière Volcano.
The Korean government stands in solidarity with the government and the people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines during this difficult time and hopes that its assistance will help bring rapid relief to the people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.