Hope Despite Volcanic Displacement

When Mount Nyiragongo erupted 12 miles north of Goma in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), it displaced hundreds of thousands of individuals. More than 245,000 still remain uprooted. Convoy of Hope is responding with provisions of hope.

Prior to recent events, it had been almost 20 years since Mount Nyiragongo last erupted. Most of Goma’s 2 million residents had grown accustomed to living close by — and in harmony with — the volcano.

Recent eruptions resulted in at least 32 fatalities. A staggering 140 earthquakes followed. Access to drinking water soon became an issue after the volcano damaged Goma’s reservoir and major pipelines.

“Mount Nyiragongo’s first eruption in 20 years forced 400,000 individuals to flee their homes, leaving many in desperate need of food, shelter, medicine, and clothing,” said Ryan Bowles of Convoy of Hope’s Disaster Services team.

Convoy is currently providing meals to people struggling with food insecurity in the aftermath of this disaster.

Thank you for supporting Convoy of Hope in providing relief to individuals in the DRC. To contribute to these and other disaster relief efforts, click here.