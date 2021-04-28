Government of Montserrat to send shipment of emergency supplies to St. Vincent & the Grenadines on Thursday

The Government of Montserrat will deploy a shipment of emergency relief supplies to help address the immediate needs of the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines affected by the ongoing eruption of the La Soufrière Volcano.

Twelve pallets of relief supplies from Montserrat’s emergency stockpile containing 7,200- N95 masks, 400 blankets, 200 cots, 140 helmets, water pump and accessories, 8 folding tables and push-brooms, will be shipped on Thursday April 29, 2021.

The donation of relief supplies from the national emergency stockpile managed by the Disaster Management Coordination Agency (DMCA), is designed to meet the basic needs of residents staying in Emergency Shelters, overseen by the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The relief supplies will be collected by the vessel MV Promise Kept on Thursday and is expected to arrive in St Vincent and the Grenadines the following day, Friday April 30, 2021.

This shipment of supplies follows the Government of Montserrat’s April 12 announcement that Montserrat will donate humanitarian supplies, contribute one hundred and fifty thousand Eastern Caribbean dollars (XCD$150,000.00), and will establish a local team to provide support to the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Government of Montserrat through the Office of the Premier continues to maintain communication with the Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and regional organizations regarding support for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The DMCA has noted that the deployment of emergency relief supplies to the people of St Vincent and the Grenadines would not compromise its ongoing preparation for the upcoming 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season which officially begins on June 1, 2021.