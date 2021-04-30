Flooding And Landslide Alert 29.04.21

April 29th, 2021

For immediate dissemination

Flooding and Landslide Alert!

The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) wishes to advise the public of flooding and landslides in several areas on mainland St. Vincent as a result of heavy rainfall.

The Red Zone can be impacted by mudflows as ash deposits are thickest in these areas and the absence of trees means that all of the material will find its way down the valleys. There are also several reports of flooding and landslides in and around Kingstown and its surroundings as well as in other areas prone to landslides and flooding.

The public is asked to exercise caution especially persons living near rivers and streams and in areas prone to landslides as flood waters are dangerous and can result in loss of lives and property.

To be safe: avoid site seeing and stay off the roads as far as possible; safeguard your health – avoid walking, playing and swimming in flood waters; stay indoors until flood waters recede/withdraw; parents should monitor and ensure their children’s safety; avoid crossing rivers and streams and stay away from river banks and heavy gutters. Contact NEMO at 458-6366 or the hotline at 526-3000 to report all incidents related to this ongoing hazard.

Meanwhile, the local Metrological office says unstable conditions being enhanced by a favorable upper-level atmosphere continue to affect much of the region including Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. This has resulted in cloudy to overcast conditions with moderate to heavy showers, periods of rain and thunderstorms, especially over the southern, eastern and northeastern of the mainland St. Vincent from the early morning hours.

Rainfall accumulations ranging from 75 to 125 mm (3 to 5 inches) have already occurred over some parts of St. Vincent and the Grenadines during the past 6 hours and a further 50 mm (2 inches) with isolated higher amounts are possible across the island over the next 24 hours after which a gradual improvement can be expected.

A weather advisory remains in effect and residents and motorists are urged to exercise extreme caution in areas prone flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams. The Met Office is urging residents to be alert for possible impacts resulting from rain-soaked ash. In addition, residents especially in the Yellow, Orange and Red Zones should avoid areas within the vicinity of rivers due to destructive mudflows (Lahars).

-END-