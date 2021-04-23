Explosive Eruption at La Soufrière Volcano, St. Vincent - Situation report No. 20 as of 8:00 PM on 21 April, 2021

Seismic activity continues at the La Soufriere, St. Vincent

The 6:00PM Scientific Advisory from the UWI Seismic Research Centre (SRC) issued on 20th April, 2021, reported the following:

● Seismic activity at La Soufrière continued the pattern established after the explosive activity on 18 April.

● Small long-period and hybrid earthquakes continued to be recorded. The network also recorded a few rockfalls and volcano-tectonic earthquakes.

● No seismic tremor has been recorded in the last 12 hours.

● Measurements of sulphur dioxide flux SO2 (mass) at La Soufriere volcano was again undertaken along the west coast today with the assistance of the coast guard.

● Measurements yielded an average SO2 flux of 350 tons per day.

● Since the initial depressurization noted immediately following the April 9 explosive phase, the continuous GPS network has recorded a decrease in the overall rates of horizontal and vertical movement.

● The volcano continues to erupt.

● Its pattern of seismic activity over the last few days is typical of the growth and destruction of lava domes.

● Explosions with accompanying ashfall, of similar or larger magnitude, can occur with little or no warning impacting St. Vincent and neighbouring islands.

● The volcano is at alert level Red