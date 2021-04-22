Explosive Eruption at La Soufrière Volcano, St. Vincent - Situation report No. 19 as of 8:00 PM on 20 April, 2021

Seismic activity continues at the La Soufriere, St. Vincent

The 6:00AM Scientific Advisory from the UWI Seismic Research Centre (SRC) issued on 20th April, 2021, reported the following:

Seismic activity has continued the pattern established after the explosive activity on 18 April.

Small long-period and hybrid earthquakes continued to be recorded. Two rockfalls were also recorded.

No volcano-tectonic earthquakes or tremor have been recorded in the last 12 hours.

The seismic station at Bamboo Range recorded the signal from a lahar (mudflow) at 4 am, which lasted for about 30 minutes and may have flown along a valley on the south- eastern side of the volcano.

The volcano continues to erupt. Its pattern of seismic activity over the last few days is typical of the growth and destruction of lava domes.

Explosions with accompanying ashfall, of similar or larger magnitude, can occur with little or no warning and persons are advised to stay out of the red zone.