St. Vincent & Grenadines

Explosive Eruption at La Soufrière Volcano, St. Vincent - Situation report No. 19 as of 8:00 PM on 20 April, 2021

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Seismic activity continues at the La Soufriere, St. Vincent

The 6:00AM Scientific Advisory from the UWI Seismic Research Centre (SRC) issued on 20th April, 2021, reported the following:

  • Seismic activity has continued the pattern established after the explosive activity on 18 April.

  • Small long-period and hybrid earthquakes continued to be recorded. Two rockfalls were also recorded.

  • No volcano-tectonic earthquakes or tremor have been recorded in the last 12 hours.

  • The seismic station at Bamboo Range recorded the signal from a lahar (mudflow) at 4 am, which lasted for about 30 minutes and may have flown along a valley on the south- eastern side of the volcano.

  • The volcano continues to erupt. Its pattern of seismic activity over the last few days is typical of the growth and destruction of lava domes.

  • Explosions with accompanying ashfall, of similar or larger magnitude, can occur with little or no warning and persons are advised to stay out of the red zone.

  • The volcano remains at alert level RED.

Related Content