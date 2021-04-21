Explosive Eruption at La Soufrière Volcano, St. Vincent - Situation report No. 18 as of 8:00 PM on 19 April, 2021

Seismic activity continues at the La Soufriere, St. Vincent

The 6:00PM Scientific Advisory from the UWI Seismic Research Centre (SRC) issued on 19th April, 2021, reported the following:

• Seismic activity at La Soufrière continued the pattern established after the explosive activity yesterday evening.

• Small long-period and hybrid earthquakes continued to be recorded. No volcano-tectonic earthquakes, rock falls or tremor have been recorded in the last 12 hours.

• The continuous GPS network has shown a change in horizontal and vertical movement since the initial depressurization noted immediately following the April 9 explosive phase.

• The continuous GPS (Global Positioning System) network is used to track changes in ground shape on and around the volcano. As magma moves beneath the volcano, changes in pressure cause the volcano to change shape (inflate/deflate).

• The volcano continues to erupt. Its pattern of seismic activity over the last few days is typical of the growth and destruction of lava domes.

• Explosions with accompanying ashfall, of similar or larger magnitude, can occur with little or no warning impacting St. Vincent and neighbouring islands.