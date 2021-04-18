Explosive Eruption at La Soufrière Volcano, St. Vincent - Situation report No. 16 as of 8:00 pm on 17 April, 2021

Situation Overview

The following was reported in the NEMO, St Vincent and the Grenadines, La Soufriere Bulletin #66, April 17, 2021 at 11:00am:

• The swarm of long-period and hybrid earthquakes continued at La Soufrière Volcano.

• The rate of occurrence of these earthquakes dropped significantly at about 8 pm on 16 April and has remained near-constant since.

• No episodes of tremor have been recorded in the last 12 hours.

• The new crater, measures approximately 900 m N to S and at least 750 m E to W. The crater is thought to be at least 100 m deep (Raphael Grandin, IPGP) and is centered in the SW sector of the Summit Crater.

• Within the new crater, there are several vents as indicated by the ash and steam plumes, but only one can be identified clearly.

• The volcano continues to erupt although explosive activity appears to have ended at this time. Its current pattern of seismic activity may indicate growth of a lava dome, but this has not yet been confirmed.

• Explosions with accompanying ashfall, of similar or larger magnitude, could restart in the future.