St. Vincent & Grenadines
Explosive Eruption at La Soufrière Volcano, St. Vincent - Situation report No. 15 as of 8:00 pm on 16 April, 2021
Situation Overview
The 6:00am Scientific Advisory from the UWI Seismic Research Centre (SRC) issued on 16th April, 2021, reported the following:
- Seismic activity at La Soufrière, St Vincent continued as before with a near-constant swarm of long-period and hybrid earthquakes. There was one band of low-level tremor at 9pm on 15 April which lasted about 40 minutes and may have been associated with a small increase in venting.
- The first successful measurements of sulphur dioxide flux at La Soufriere volcano was undertaken along the west coast yesterday. With the assistance of the coast guard several traverses were done by boat and yielded an average SO2 flux of 809 tons per day.