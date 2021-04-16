Explosive Eruption at La Soufrière Volcano, St. Vincent - Situation report No. 14 as of 9:00 pm on 15 April, 2021

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The latest Scientific Advisory from the UWI Seismic Research Centre (SRC) issued at 6:00 AM on 15th April, 2021, reported the following:

• Seismic activity at La Soufrière, St Vincent continued to follow the established pattern with bands of tremor about between 13 and 15 hours apart, separated by swarms of small long-period earthquakes. The latest band of tremor started at about 2:30 am and was associated with increased venting.

• The volcano continues to erupt explosively and has now begun to generate pyroclastic density currents. Its current pattern of explosions appears to be episodic with increasing intervals and less energy. Explosions and accompanying ashfall, of similar or larger magnitude, are likely to continue to occur over the next few days