St. Vincent & Grenadines

Explosive Eruption at La Soufrière Volcano, St. Vincent - Situation report No. 13 as of 8:00 pm on 14 April, 2021

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Situation Overview

The latest Scientific Advisory from the UWI Seismic Research Centre (SRC) issued at 6:00 AM on 14th April, 2021, reported the following:

  • Seismic activity at La Soufrière continued the pattern established yesterday (Tuesday 13th April),

  • Small long-period earthquakes continued to gradually increase in number after the explosive activity at 6:30am on 13th April. These continued until another episode of explosive activity started at 8:30 pm on 13th April. This generated continuous seismic tremor which lasted for four to five hours.

  • The latest explosive eruption occured today 14th April at 11:21 am.

  • The explosions which occurred pulsed for >40 minutes and produced pyroclastic density currents (PDCs) which, appears to have gone down valleys that drain towards the Rabacca River on the east coast of the island.

  • Its current pattern of explosions appears to be episodic with increasing intervals noted over the past 24 hours.

  • Explosions and accompanying ashfall, of similar or larger magnitude, are likely to continue to occur over the next few days.

Related Content