Explosive Eruption at La Soufrière Volcano, St. Vincent - Situation report No. 13 as of 8:00 pm on 14 April, 2021

Situation Overview

The latest Scientific Advisory from the UWI Seismic Research Centre (SRC) issued at 6:00 AM on 14th April, 2021, reported the following:

Seismic activity at La Soufrière continued the pattern established yesterday (Tuesday 13th April),

Small long-period earthquakes continued to gradually increase in number after the explosive activity at 6:30am on 13th April. These continued until another episode of explosive activity started at 8:30 pm on 13th April. This generated continuous seismic tremor which lasted for four to five hours.

The latest explosive eruption occured today 14th April at 11:21 am.

The explosions which occurred pulsed for >40 minutes and produced pyroclastic density currents (PDCs) which, appears to have gone down valleys that drain towards the Rabacca River on the east coast of the island.

Its current pattern of explosions appears to be episodic with increasing intervals noted over the past 24 hours.