St. Vincent & Grenadines

Explosive Eruption at La Soufrière Volcano, St. Vincent - Situation report No. 32 as of 1:00 PM on 4 August 2021

SITUATION OVERVIEW

A scientific update by the UWI Seismic Research Centre on August 4 2021 reported the following:

  • Seismic activity at La Soufrière, St Vincent has remained low since the tremor associated with the explosion and ash venting on 22 April In the last 24 hours, only a few small earthquakes have been recorded.

  • Current activity is consistent with a period of unrest after an eruption. This can continue for weeks to months. While volcanic activity has been on a decline, there is the continued presence of near surface hot spots, daily seismic activity and persistent degassing.

  • There is a small, but not insignificant, possibility that magmatic activity might restart, should there be an influx of new magma from depth.

  • The volcano is at alert level ORANGE

