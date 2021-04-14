St. Vincent & Grenadines
Explosive eruption at la Soufrière volcano, St. Vincent - Situation report No. 12 as of 10:00 pm on 13 April, 2021
SITUATION OVERVIEW
The latest Scientific Advisory from the UWI Seismic Research Centre (SRC) issued at 6:00 AM on 13th April, 2021, reported the following:
Seismic activity at La Soufrière continued the pattern established yesterday (Monday 12th April), with short bands of continuous seismic tremor interspersed with long-period earthquakes.
Following the latest band of tremor, at 1:30 am on April 13, the long-period earthquakes have steadily become more frequent.
Audible venting was heard associated with some periods of tremor and long-period earthquake activity.
At 6:00 AM, 13th April, a classic vulcanian explosion occurred on the forty second anniversary of the 1979 eruption.
The volcano continues to erupt explosively and has now begun to generate pyroclastic density currents.
Explosions and accompanying ashfall, of similar or larger magnitude, are likely to continue to occur over the next few days.