St. Vincent & Grenadines

Explosive eruption at la Soufrière volcano, St. Vincent - Situation report No. 12 as of 10:00 pm on 13 April, 2021

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The latest Scientific Advisory from the UWI Seismic Research Centre (SRC) issued at 6:00 AM on 13th April, 2021, reported the following:

  • Seismic activity at La Soufrière continued the pattern established yesterday (Monday 12th April), with short bands of continuous seismic tremor interspersed with long-period earthquakes.

  • Following the latest band of tremor, at 1:30 am on April 13, the long-period earthquakes have steadily become more frequent.

  • Audible venting was heard associated with some periods of tremor and long-period earthquake activity.

  • At 6:00 AM, 13th April, a classic vulcanian explosion occurred on the forty second anniversary of the 1979 eruption.

  • The volcano continues to erupt explosively and has now begun to generate pyroclastic density currents.

  • Explosions and accompanying ashfall, of similar or larger magnitude, are likely to continue to occur over the next few days.

Related Content