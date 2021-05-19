Explosive Eruption at La Soufrière Volcano, St. Vincent - Situation report No. 30 as of 9:00 PM on 18 May, 2021

A scientific update by the UWI Seismic Research Centre on 17 May 2021 reported the following:

Seismic activity at La Soufrière, St Vincent remained low since the tremor associated with the explosion and ash venting on 22 April.

In the last 24 hours, only a few long-period earthquakes have been recorded.

When the cloud is high enough, there is persistent steaming observable from the observatory.

Thermal anomalies, indicating high temperatures inside the new crater, continue to be detected by the NASA FIRMS alert system.

The volcano continues to be in a state of unrest. Escalation in activity can still take place with little or no warning.

Caution should be taken in traversing river valleys on the volcano due to the increased risk of lahars (mudflows) during periods of rainfall on the volcano.