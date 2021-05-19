St. Vincent & Grenadines

Explosive Eruption at La Soufrière Volcano, St. Vincent - Situation report No. 30 as of 9:00 PM on 18 May, 2021

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

A scientific update by the UWI Seismic Research Centre on 17 May 2021 reported the following:

  • Seismic activity at La Soufrière, St Vincent remained low since the tremor associated with the explosion and ash venting on 22 April.

  • In the last 24 hours, only a few long-period earthquakes have been recorded.

  • When the cloud is high enough, there is persistent steaming observable from the observatory.

  • Thermal anomalies, indicating high temperatures inside the new crater, continue to be detected by the NASA FIRMS alert system.

  • The volcano continues to be in a state of unrest. Escalation in activity can still take place with little or no warning.

  • Caution should be taken in traversing river valleys on the volcano due to the increased risk of lahars (mudflows) during periods of rainfall on the volcano.

  • The volcano is at alert level ORANGE.

Related Content