Explosive Eruption at La Soufrière Volcano, St. Vincent - Situation report No. 29 as of 8:00 PM on 13 May, 2021

Volcanic Activity Continues at La Soufrière, St. Vincent Alert Level Remains at Orange

A scientific update by the UWI Seismic Research Centre on 13 May 2021 reported the following:

●Seismic activity at La Soufrière, St Vincent remained low since the tremor associated with the explosion and ash venting on 22 April.

● In the last 24 hours, seismic activity was limited to a few long-period earthquakes.

● Gas measurements on May 11 yielded an average SO2 flux of 252 tons per day.

● The volcano continues to be in a state of unrest. Escalation in activity can take place with little or no warning.

● Caution should be taken in crossing river valleys on the volcano due to the increased risk of lahars (mudflows) during periods of rainfall on the volcano.

● The volcano is at alert level ORANGE.