Explosive Eruption at La Soufrière Volcano, St. Vincent - Situation report No. 26 as of 8:00 PM on 29 April, 2021

Heavy rainfall resulted in lahars (mudflows) in red and orange zones

The 6:00PM Scientific Advisory from the UWI Seismic Research Centre (SRC) issued on 29th April 2021, reported the following:

Seismic activity at La Soufrière, St Vincent has remained low since the tremor associated with the explosion and ash venting on 22 April.

In the last 24 hours, only a few long-period, hybrid and volcano-tectonic earthquakes have been recorded and there was no further tremor.

The seismic stations recorded signals from multiple lahars during a 12-hour period starting at 9 p.m. on 28 April.

Lahars seem to have taken place in all the valleys that drain from La Soufrière and caused considerable erosion and damage. Some of these were hot lahars which were visibly steaming, having passed through hot volcanic deposits. So many trees were brought down by the lahars that floating logs are a hazard to small craft near shore.

The volcano continues to be in a state of unrest. Explosions with accompanying ashfall, of similar or larger magnitude to those that have already occurred in this eruption, can take place with little or no warning.