Explosive Eruption at La Soufrière Volcano, St. Vincent - Situation report No. 24 as of 6:00 PM on 25 April, 2021

Seismic activity continues at the La Soufriere, St. Vincent

The 6:00PM Scientific Advisory from the UWI Seismic Research Centre (SRC) issued on 25th April 2021, reported the following:

Seismic activity at La Soufrière, has remained low since the tremor associated with the explosion and ash venting around noon on 22 April.

In the last 24 hours, only a few long-period, hybrid and volcano-tectonic earthquakes have been recorded and there was no further tremor.

Satellite radar imagery acquired on 24th April indicates probable continued growth or formation of a lava dome following the explosions on 18 and 22 April.

The volcano continues to erupt and is still dangerous.

Its pattern of seismic activity over the last few days is typical of the growth of a lava dome.

Explosions with accompanying ashfall, of similar or larger size can restart with little or no warning.