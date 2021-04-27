St. Vincent & Grenadines

Explosive Eruption at La Soufrière Volcano, St. Vincent - Situation report No. 24 as of 6:00 PM on 25 April, 2021

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Seismic activity continues at the La Soufriere, St. Vincent

The 6:00PM Scientific Advisory from the UWI Seismic Research Centre (SRC) issued on 25th April 2021, reported the following:

  • Seismic activity at La Soufrière, has remained low since the tremor associated with the explosion and ash venting around noon on 22 April.

  • In the last 24 hours, only a few long-period, hybrid and volcano-tectonic earthquakes have been recorded and there was no further tremor.

  • Satellite radar imagery acquired on 24th April indicates probable continued growth or formation of a lava dome following the explosions on 18 and 22 April.

  • The volcano continues to erupt and is still dangerous.

  • Its pattern of seismic activity over the last few days is typical of the growth of a lava dome.

  • Explosions with accompanying ashfall, of similar or larger size can restart with little or no warning.

  • The volcano is at alert level Red.

Related Content