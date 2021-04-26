Explosive Eruption at La Soufrière Volcano, St. Vincent - Situation report No. 23 as of 8:00 PM on 24 April, 2021

Seismic activity continues at the La Soufriere, St. Vincent

The 6:00PM Scientific Advisory from the UWI Seismic Research Centre (SRC) issued on 23rd April 2021, reported the following:

Seismic activity at La Soufrière, St Vincent has been low after the tremor associated with the explosion and ash venting around noon on 22 April.

Only a few long-period, hybrid and volcano-tectonic earthquakes were recorded and there was no further tremor.

The seismic network recorded signals from multiple lahars (mudflows) at about 9 pm on 22 April. The locations of these lahars have not been determined.

Measurements of sulphur dioxide flux (mass) at La Soufriere volcano was again undertaken along the west coast today with the assistance of the coast An average SO2 flux of 992 tons per day was recorded.

Since the initial depressurization (deflation) seen immediately after the April 9 explosive phase, the continuous GPS network has recorded a decrease in the overall rates of horizontal and vertical movement.

The volcano continues to erupt. Its pattern of seismic activity over the last few days is typical of the growth and destruction of lava domes.

Explosions with accompanying ashfall, of similar or larger magnitude, can occur with little or no warning.