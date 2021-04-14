Explosive eruption at la Soufrière volcano, St. Vincent - Situation report No. 11 as of 10:00 pm on 12 April, 2021

SITUATION OVERVIEW

At 4:05am there was a huge Pelean style explosion accompanied by pyroclastic density currents on the south and south western flanks of the volcano

The domes formed in 1979 and 2021 have been destroyed and a deep crater with a vent now exists Explosions are ongoing

SRC has lost connection with 4 of its 8 seismic stations and new seismic stations will be installed when it is safe to do so