Explosive eruption at la Soufrière volcano, St. Vincent - Situation report No. 10 as of 9:00 pm on 11 April, 2021

SITUATION OVERVIEW

•Explosive events continue with significant venting of ash.

•Ashfall occurred in most areas of the island overnight and in the Grenadines, Barbados, Saint Lucia and Grenada.

•Rainfall has added to the weight of ash on buildings and the remobilization of material in streams, valleys and on hills.

•Scientists informed of possible pyroclastic flows on the eastern side of the island.

•There were some reports of individuals with respiratory concerns.

Areas Evacuated: The first phase of the evacuation began with communities in the Red Zone and those communities in the Orange Zone closest to the volcano on the Leeward side of the island.

For full situation report please click here.