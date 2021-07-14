Emergency Grant Aid in response to the volcanic eruption in the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, July 13, 2021

On July 13, the Government of Japan decided to extend an Emergency Grant Aid of 1.58 million US dollars to the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to support the populations affected by the volcanic eruption.

The grant aims to provide humanitarian assistance in forms such as shelter renovation and food assistance through the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the World Food Programme (WFP).

Through this assistance, the following contributions are expected:

(1) Improvement of living and hygiene environment for approximately 1,100 displaced people through shelter renovation.

(2) Provision of food and basic household items to approximately 5,000 displaced people.

[Reference] Amount of assistance by international organizations

Assistance through IOM：0.85 million USD

Assistance through WFP：0.73 million USD