Emergency Assistance to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in Response to the Eruption of Volcano

Today, April 22, upon the request of the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the Government of Japan has decided to provide emergency relief goods (blankets and water storage tanks) through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in response to the damages caused by the eruption of La Soufrière Volcano.

In light of the humanitarian perspective and the close relations between Japan and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Japan has decided to provide emergency assistance to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to support victims of the eruption of La Soufrière Volcano.

[Reference]

In Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the eruption of La Soufrière Volcano occurred on April 9 has resulted in a large number of those affected and significant physical damage. According to the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, approximately 20,000 people have evacuated.