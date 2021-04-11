Effusive eruption at la Soufrière volcano, St. Vincent - Situation report No. 8 as of 9:30 pm on 9 April, 2021

LOCATION:

La Soufrière Volcano, Saint Vincent and The Grenadines

PRESENT ACTIVITY:

Ongoing Explosive Eruption

ALERT LEVEL: RED

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Between the 29th December 2020 and 7 th April 2021, the alert level for the La Soufrière volcano in St. Vincent and the Grenadines had been elevated to Orange as a result of increased activity and an ongoing effusive eruption. An Orange Level alert means that there is highly elevated seismicity or fumarolic activity, or both, or other highly unusual symptoms. Eruptions may occur with less than 24 hours notice.

On the 8 th April, following significant seismic activity, there was an explosive event at the volcano site. Following an emergency meeting of Cabinet and the National Emergency Council, the alert level was raised to Red and an Evacuation Order Issued. On April 9 th at approximately 8:41 AM the La Soufrière volcano entered an explosive eruptive phase with the first column of ash as high as 10km.

A second explosive eruption was observed at 2:45 PM AST, 9 April 2021, and the vertical ash column, which was estimated to have risen approximately 4km into the atmosphere, could be seen from the capital. This last eruption, which is still ongoing, is being fed by successive pulses and its plume is now estimated to have reached above 15000m into the atmosphere.