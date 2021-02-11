Effusive eruption at la Soufrière volcano, St. Vincent - Situation report No. 5 as of 8:00 pm on 9 February, 2021

LOCATION: La Soufrière Volcano, Saint Vincent and The Grenadines

PRESENT ACTIVITY: Effusive eruption, ongoing fumarolic activity, continued growth of the new volcanic dome, and increased seismic activity

ALERT LEVEL: ORANGE

Situation overview

On 29th December 2020 the alert level for the La Soufrière volcano in St. Vincent and the Grenadines was elevated to Orange because of increased activity at the site. The volcano has had an effusive eruption, with visible gas and steam eruption and the formation of a new volcanic dome. The volcano continues to exude magma on the surface and gas emissions can be observed from the Belmont Observatory. A UWI Seismic Research Centre team is currently in St. Vincent to support monitoring and data collection and analysis.

An Orange Level alert means that there is highly elevated seismicity or fumarolic activity, or both, or other highly unusual symptoms. Eruptions may occur with less than 24 hours notice.

Monitoring systems are continuously manned and there is regular visual inspection of potential vent areas as well as continuous ground deformation and hydrothermal monitoring.