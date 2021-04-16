Convoy of Hope Responds to Volcanic Eruption on Caribbean Island of St. Vincent

SPRINGFIELD, MO. Convoy of Hope is currently responding to the eruption of La Soufrière in the Caribbean.

Throughout the past several days, La Soufrière volcano on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent has continued to erupt, launching clouds of ash and hot gas over the island.

In some areas, several feet of ash have accumulated, covering homes, vehicles, and roadways. Areas closer to the base of the volcano were charred by billowing clouds of hot gas and volcanic matter — pyroclastic flow — which hurdled down La Soufrière at highway speeds.

“What I saw was indeed terrible,” Montgomery Daniel, Vincentian Deputy Prime Minister, said of the scene.

To date, approximately 20,000 people have evacuated from at-risk locations. Experts estimate that it could be months before displaced people can return to their homes. Falling ash has contaminated many of St. Vincent’s water sources, leading to further concern about the long-term effects of the disaster.

“Convoy of Hope is there to serve families affected by this volcano who have fled, in many cases, with only the clothes on their backs,” said Convoy of Hope’s International Response Director, Ryan Grabill. “We’re working with local partners on the ground to meet the most significant needs at this time.”

Convoy of Hope is providing food, water, hygiene supplies, and other necessities to survivors in the area. As our response continues, we will post updates.

Click here to support Convoy of Hope as we provide hope to those affected by La Soufrière.