Convoy of Hope continues aiding thousands after St. Vincent Volcano Eruption

JUNE 29, 2021 | 2:15 P.M.

ST. VINCENTMore than two months after La Soufrière erupted — displacing tens of thousands on the island of St. Vincent — residents are still struggling with how to deal with the ash that spewed from the volcano.

Ash often accumulates like heavy snowfall, but can be much more harmful. A dry layer of 4-inch-thick ash can weigh up to 200 pounds per square yard, collapsing roofs under the strain. Wet ash can weigh twice as much.

“Whenever the rain falls on it, it’s like concrete,” Kevin Bernal of Convoy of Hope’s Disaster Services team said. “It solidifies into hard rock. It’s a lot more work to remove it.”

Due to the precipitation, St. Vincent has received in recent weeks, many families have had to chisel away at hardened blocks of ash just to get to their front doors. Rainfall in the area has also exacerbated concerns about toxic ash and debris being washed into rivers and other water sources.

With help from local partners, Convoy of Hope is distributing cleanup supplies, solar lanterns, wheelbarrows, shovels, flood pumps, tools, and other essentials to help people returning to their homes. Our partners on the ground have also distributed more than 100,000 meals and 17,000 gallons of water to people in St. Vincent.

Thank you for supporting Convoy of Hope as we provide essentials, assistance, and hope to those in need following this disaster.