St. Vincent & Grenadines
CDEMA Situation Report #11 La Soufriere Volcano, St. Vincent and the Grenadines
SITUATION OVERVIEW
At 4:05am there was a huge Pelean style explosion accompanied by pyroclastic density currents on the south and south western flanks of the volcano
The domes formed in 1979 and 2021 have been destroyed and a deep crater with a vent now exists Explosions are ongoing
SRC has lost connection with 4 of its 8 seismic stations and new seismic stations will be installed when it is safe to do so
The remaining 4 stations will provide the ability to monitor the activity and will be augmented by satellite imagery
Areas Evacuated: The first phase of the evacuation began with communities in the Red Zone, and in the Orange Zone closest to the volcano on the island’s Leeward side including Georgetown northwards to Fancy, Chateaubelair , Fitz Hughes and Richmond.