British Virgin Islands (BVI) reaches out to SVG

Tuesday, 27th April, 2021 saw the arrival of relief items from the British Virgin Islands (BVI) in the aftermath of the La Soufrière Volcano eruptions.

Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Saboto Caesar and Minister of Tourism and Area Representative for North Leeward, Hon. Carlos James, were on hand to accept the donations and to welcome Sergeant Sean McCall, Public Relations Officer of the Caribbean Federation of Police Welfare Associations.

Minister Caesar extended thanks to the Government and People of the BVI for their love, “sent to us in our time of great need”. He recalled his visit to the BVI in the aftermath of Hurricanes Irma and Maria noting that it was "really good to see the return of solidarity... To see our brothers and sisters in the BVI, that they, basically came forward and is assisting us deeply." The Minister of Rural Transformation reiterated the gratitude of the Government and People of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to the Government and People of BVI for their assistance.

Public Relations Officer of the Caribbean Federation of Police Welfare Associations, Sergeant Sean McCall, brought greetings to the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force. McCall stated that the aid came from several interest and social groups including Rotary, Police, Nurses, Customs, Red Cross – “all coming together to lend a helping hand. We could remember the solidarity you showed to us back in 2017 with Hurricanes Irma and Maria”.

Sergeant McCall affirmed the commitment of the BVI to recovery efforts – “we are certain that someday you’ll rebound and with a little helping hand, and with a little love from the BVI, you’ll make it”. McCall alluded to another vessel enroute to this country from the BVI, “to share the BVI love, and reach out a helping hand”.

Minister James described the donations as a magnificent show of solidarity and support from the Government and People of the BVI. He expressed his thanks to “Vincentians who are in Tortola who came together to make this possible for their home country”. Also, he thanked the Government and People of the BVI for their contribution – “we appreciate it and we love you.”

