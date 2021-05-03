Bahamian vessel brings aid from Jamaica

In a show of solidarity for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the Governments of Jamaica and the Bahamas joined forces to bring relief supplies to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

This partnership, which took place on Tuesday April 27th 2021, saw the Bahamian vessel HMBS Lawrence Major, a Bahamian Defence Force vessel, facilitating the shipment of relief supplies from Jamaica.

Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Saboto Caesar; Minister of Tourism and Area Representative for North Leeward, Hon. Carlos James; and Honourary Consul of Jamaica to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Mrs. Morine Williams; were present to welcome the contingent, and accept the various donations.

Minister Caesar used the opportunity to thank the Government and People of the Bahamas for the use of their vessel. He said that we are one region, one people. He extended gratitude to the Government and People of Jamaica for their hard work and assistance.

The Commanding Officer of the HMBS Lawrence Major, Mr. Omarv Saunders, said that it was a pleasure and privilege to assist in any way they could in the recovery efforts. After Hurricane Dorian, the Lieutenant Commander stated, “we were assisted by our Caribbean brothers so we know what it is to require help and to get help from our Caribbean brothers.”

Hon. Carlos James mentioned that the relief items will benefit displaced persons from North Leeward and Windward “who are most adversely affected” by the volcanic eruptions. He issued a call for continued solidarity from regional counterparts – “let us continue to give support”.

“This is a combined effort from the Government and People of Jamaica. We have involvement from civil society, we have from the private sector…” this, according to Honourary Consul of Jamaica to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Mrs. Morine Williams. The Honourary Consul said that this is the first of other donations to come.

Items donated included portable toilets, cots, blankets, food items, veterinary supplies, and children’s activity books, among others. “We are very grateful to the Bahamian Government for allowing us the use, so to speak, of the HMBS Lawrence Major for the transportation of the items".

SOURCE: Agency for Public Information (API)